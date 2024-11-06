Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $119.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 477,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,673,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

