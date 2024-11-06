Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1,583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

