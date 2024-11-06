Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $50.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,879 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 88,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.79 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $623.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.19 and its 200-day moving average is $207.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

