Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Shares of GTLS opened at $148.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

