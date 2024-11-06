Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 172,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,188,000 after acquiring an additional 348,299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,941,000 after acquiring an additional 247,789 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,932,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $32,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.90 and a 200-day moving average of $314.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $422.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

