Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Pivotal Research Analyst Says

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $435.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $382.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $422.92. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

