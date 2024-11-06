Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 116.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Chemed by 14.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $533.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.74. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $523.33 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at $62,117,555.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,159.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,419 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

