Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $192.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.90.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

