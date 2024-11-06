Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,678 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.