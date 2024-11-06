Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 940 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 169,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 446.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE stock opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $97.31 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

