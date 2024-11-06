Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 793 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,433,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 448.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 103,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $266.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.23 and a fifty-two week high of $307.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

