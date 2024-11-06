Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OC opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.12. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $191.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

