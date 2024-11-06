Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,283,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

IDXX opened at $415.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $404.74 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

