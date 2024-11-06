Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Public Storage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $340.60 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $241.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.71.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

