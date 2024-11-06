Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $218.30 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.21 and a 12-month high of $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

