Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 827,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

