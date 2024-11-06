Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:ICF opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.