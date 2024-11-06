Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.22. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

