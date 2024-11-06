Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

