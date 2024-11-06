Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $422.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.