Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,240,000 after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 1,130,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.