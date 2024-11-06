Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

