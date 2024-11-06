City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in City were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $69,372.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other City news, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,795. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $69,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.46. City Holding has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

