Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $42,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $16,594,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $241.41 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $152.57 and a one year high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.10.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

