Comparing Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) & Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Commvault Systems and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 4 3 0 2.43 Twilio 2 12 9 0 2.30

Commvault Systems presently has a consensus target price of $144.29, suggesting a potential downside of 9.49%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $79.55, suggesting a potential downside of 10.31%. Given Commvault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Twilio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.5% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Commvault Systems and Twilio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $839.25 million 8.31 $168.91 million $3.95 40.36 Twilio $4.34 billion 3.28 -$1.02 billion ($2.57) -34.51

Commvault Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems 19.75% 31.62% 8.79% Twilio -10.65% 0.85% 0.71%

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Twilio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication. It also offers software products to build direct, personalized relationships with their end users, such as segment, a platform that provides tools for first-party data by unifying real-time information collected; and engage, an automation platform for the delivery of omnichannel campaigns. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

