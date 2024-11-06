Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.