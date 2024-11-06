Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,783,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 285,774 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,227,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

