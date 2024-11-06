Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,693 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,625,149 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,584,123 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 398,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 381,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.