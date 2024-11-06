CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $307.58 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.60 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 445.77, a P/E/G ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.