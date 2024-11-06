Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hovde Group cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

CUBI stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

