CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $280.19 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $174.04 and a 12-month high of $308.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its 200-day moving average is $264.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $2,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 715.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

