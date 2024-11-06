Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Critical Comparison

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Datatec and Princeton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatec N/A N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatec $5.46 billion 0.09 $45.80 million N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp $72.44 million 3.14 $11.11 million $1.75 20.46

This table compares Datatec and Princeton Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Datatec has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp.

Dividends

Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Princeton Bancorp pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datatec and Princeton Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A Princeton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Datatec has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Princeton Bancorp beats Datatec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The company also provides digital services; and strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, online banking, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, mobile banking, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

