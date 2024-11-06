David J. Wilson Buys 31,300 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) CEO David J. Wilson purchased 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,226.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,226. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.19. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

