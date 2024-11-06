Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
Delcath Systems stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
