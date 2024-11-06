Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Delcath Systems stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCTH. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delcath Systems

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.