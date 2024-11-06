Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Price

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,272.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241,400 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 639.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $1,721,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

