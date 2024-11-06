Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $146.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Ares Management Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARES opened at $164.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,828 shares in the company, valued at $32,459,354.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,828 shares in the company, valued at $32,459,354.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,485,288.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 32.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ares Management by 20.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 9,510.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

