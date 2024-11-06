Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.81% of Digi International worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Digi International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Digi International by 92.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $269,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DGII opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DGII

Digi International Profile

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.