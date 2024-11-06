Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $428.00 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.82 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

