DraftKings (DKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.1 %

DKNG opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,110,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

