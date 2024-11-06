Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

