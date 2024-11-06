Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
NYSE DT opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.