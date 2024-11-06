Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.52 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,276,270 shares of company stock worth $267,363,927. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

