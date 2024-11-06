Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,593 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

