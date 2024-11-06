Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 718 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.