Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after buying an additional 182,762 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,695,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after buying an additional 837,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after buying an additional 281,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.14 and its 200 day moving average is $199.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.