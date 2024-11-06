Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 736,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 365,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

