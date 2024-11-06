Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 973,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 593,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,767 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 804,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Melius Research began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,999 shares of company stock worth $8,148,868 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

