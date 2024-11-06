Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $633.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.40. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 60.09%. The business had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.