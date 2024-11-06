First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,206 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 360.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 319.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 44,750.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.68.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

