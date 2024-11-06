First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys New Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 168.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $754,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 72.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of ACA opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.71. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

