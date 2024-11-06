First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

